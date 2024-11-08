Graypoint LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 68,404.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,768,000 after buying an additional 483,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,982,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $674.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $623.43 and its 200 day moving average is $626.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $513.97 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

