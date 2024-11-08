Graypoint LLC Purchases 5,406 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.