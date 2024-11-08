Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Issues Earnings Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $191.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 167,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,144. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $855.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 46,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $422,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,454,397.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 128,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLDD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial increased their target price on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

