Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and traded as high as $35.59. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 3,233 shares traded.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

