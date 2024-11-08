Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics updated its FY25 guidance to $4.45-4.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.750 EPS.

HAE stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. 1,096,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,669. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.32. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

