Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lowered its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 24,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of AY opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

