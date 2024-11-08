Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $64,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 53.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 243.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $229,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $103.15. The firm has a market cap of $852.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

