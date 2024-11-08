Head-To-Head Review: Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) and The Competition

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million -$25.12 million -1.33 Mobile Infrastructure Competitors $1.39 billion -$109.78 million 44.42

Profitability

Mobile Infrastructure’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mobile Infrastructure. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49% Mobile Infrastructure Competitors -339.02% -2.52% -0.64%

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure rivals beat Mobile Infrastructure on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

