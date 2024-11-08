Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $5.64. 6,243,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

