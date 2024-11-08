Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Himax Technologies updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.093-0.110 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.09-0.11 EPS.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 785,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

