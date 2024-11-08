Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 120 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,852. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $282.59 and a 12 month high of $407.56. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.70 and a 200-day moving average of $368.82.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

