Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded up $4.14 on Friday, hitting $182.99. 942,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $194.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

