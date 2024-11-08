HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 11316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $644.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 185.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

