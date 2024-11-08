Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65 to $2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39 billion to $7.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.670 EPS.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

NYSE HWM traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $113.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

