HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.68 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.96 ($0.09). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 6.59 ($0.09), with a volume of 473,816 shares traded.

HSS Hire Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.50.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a GBX 0.18 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company provides training services through various training courses. HSS Hire Group plc was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

