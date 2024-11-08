HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.98-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.597-$2.599 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.980-8.000 EPS.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS traded up $12.07 on Friday, reaching $656.68. 946,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,695. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,216.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7,506.16 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.83.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.