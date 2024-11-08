InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) & Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP) Financial Survey

Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicapsys Life Sciences and InflaRx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vicapsys Life Sciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicapsys Life Sciences N/A N/A -$1.18 million ($0.03) -50.33 InflaRx $70,000.00 1,270.13 -$46.18 million ($0.89) -1.70

Vicapsys Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InflaRx. Vicapsys Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InflaRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Vicapsys Life Sciences has a beta of -4.14, suggesting that its stock price is 514% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vicapsys Life Sciences and InflaRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicapsys Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A InflaRx -44,046.09% -47.03% -41.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vicapsys Life Sciences and InflaRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicapsys Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

InflaRx has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 429.80%. Given InflaRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Vicapsys Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Vicapsys Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of InflaRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InflaRx beats Vicapsys Life Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicapsys Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company’s product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers. The company was formerly known as Phage Therapeutics International, Inc. and changed its name to Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2017. Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

About InflaRx

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage. The company develops INF904, an oral, small molecule drug candidate for the chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases; IFX002 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases; and Gohibic (vilobelimab) for the treatment of COVID-19 and broader ARDS. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; and clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co. Inc. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.