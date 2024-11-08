Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells 197 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,015.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,500.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 325,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.38 and a 1-year high of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

