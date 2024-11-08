Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $166,204.18 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider William Guyer sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $166,204.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,830.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, William Guyer sold 6,606 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $323,495.82.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

View Our Latest Report on CORT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 75.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,784,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 363,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.