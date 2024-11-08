Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $196,889.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $196,889.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 552,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,123,359.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $139,021.52.

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $13,108.73.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $320,490.42.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at $365,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

