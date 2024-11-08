Insider Selling: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Senior Officer Sells 25,075 Shares of Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$214,391.25.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock traded down C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$8.18. The company had a trading volume of 221,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.46. The company has a market cap of C$621.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.36 and a 52 week high of C$12.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OBE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

