Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issues Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,800. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

