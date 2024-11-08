Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTLA. Evercore ISI raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,846. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

