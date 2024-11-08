International Seaways’ (INSW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $66.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

INSW stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.08. 732,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,329. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. International Seaways’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,119.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,265. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,119.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $738,920. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 112.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 61.0% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 22,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

