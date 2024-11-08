Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.78 and last traded at $108.64, with a volume of 2843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.76.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

