Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59.

Get Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.