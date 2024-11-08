iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -4.910–4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.0 million-$710.0 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to ($4.91)-($4.60) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IRBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday.

Get iRobot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iRobot

iRobot Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. iRobot has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $210.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 128.49%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.