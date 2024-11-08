iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.7% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $802,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 227.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 210,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,490,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV opened at $598.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $435.37 and a 12-month high of $599.54. The company has a market cap of $516.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

