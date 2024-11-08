iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.56 and traded as low as $25.35. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 7,001 shares.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 27.49% of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

