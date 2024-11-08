iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $328,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,567,000 after purchasing an additional 449,917 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,402.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $176.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.30 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.