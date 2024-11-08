Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.26. 156,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $146.46 and a 12 month high of $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

