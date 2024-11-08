James C. Holly Sells 5,000 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,462.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BSRR opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.89. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 24.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

