James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 328.12 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.48). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.33), with a volume of 93,633 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of James Fisher and Sons to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.88) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

James Fisher and Sons Price Performance

About James Fisher and Sons

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 350.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 328.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.30 and a beta of 0.64.

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

