Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,494 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 740,046 shares in the last quarter.

JAAA stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

