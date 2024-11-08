Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $207.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $122.42. 464,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,757. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.