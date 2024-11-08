Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.50-20.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0-4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.500-20.600 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of JAZZ traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.61. 868,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,618. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

