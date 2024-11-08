John Gowing Purchases 100,000 Shares of Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Stock

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) insider John Gowing purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$216,900.00 ($143,642.38).

Gowing Bros. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25.

Get Gowing Bros. alerts:

Gowing Bros. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Gowing Bros.’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

About Gowing Bros.

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gowing Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowing Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.