Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE JCI traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,081. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $84.79.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.