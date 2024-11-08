Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,338,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $84.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

