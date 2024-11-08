Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,890. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $84.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.