Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

NYSE JCI traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,284. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

