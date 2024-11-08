Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $377.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

