Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 62,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,084. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.57. Joint has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Joint by 105.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 50,815 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Joint by 38.1% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Joint by 47.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Joint by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

