Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 62,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,084. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.57. Joint has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $17.82.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
