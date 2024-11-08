JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.56.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $87.33 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $83.36 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 134,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

