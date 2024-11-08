JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.52 and last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 6456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.77.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $764.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,172 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

