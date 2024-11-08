JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.