Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 431,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,320. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $580.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KELYA

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.