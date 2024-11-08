Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.
Kelly Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ KELYA traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 431,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,320. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $580.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Kelly Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
