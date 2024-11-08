Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 274476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPRUY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kering to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kering Stock Down 8.6 %

About Kering

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

