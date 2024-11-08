Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.0 million-$140.0 million.

Key Tronic Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 5,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

