KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $5.91. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 60,458 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $208.54 million, a PE ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.25). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 297.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

